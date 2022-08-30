dHedge DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,614.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $168,614.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00081531 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,561,423 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

