DIAMOND Price Down 25.5% This Week (DIAMOND)

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.23 or 0.00112084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. DIAMOND has a market cap of $12,246.91 and $191,555.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIAMOND alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001545 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIAMOND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIAMOND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.