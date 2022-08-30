DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.