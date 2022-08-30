Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWACU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) by 641.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

