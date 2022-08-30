DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOCN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. 1,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,369. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 215.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

