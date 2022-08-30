Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 62,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,401. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRCT. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

