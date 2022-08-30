Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

DHCNL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

