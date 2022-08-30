Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 73,038 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $29.00.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.44 million, a PE ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Docebo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

