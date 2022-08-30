Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 73,038 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $29.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.
Docebo Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $983.44 million, a PE ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Docebo
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.