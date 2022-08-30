Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CFO John W. Garratt Sells 9,570 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar General by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

