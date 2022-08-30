Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.50 and its 200 day moving average is $232.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

