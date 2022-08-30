Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.76.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

