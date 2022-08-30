Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.06.

DLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

