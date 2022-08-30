Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 106.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

