Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

DOMO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

