Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) versus United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 31.56% 7.85% 4.57% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than United Maritime.

85.2% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $274.22 million 2.07 $71.93 million $2.26 6.25 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.26 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.