Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.