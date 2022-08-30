Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

