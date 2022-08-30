Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $21.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

