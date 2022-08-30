DRW Securities LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,480. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

