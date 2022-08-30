DRW Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $13.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $861.53. 5,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $814.81 and a 200 day moving average of $912.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.03 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

