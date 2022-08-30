DRW Securities LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 84.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 89,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

