DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. 43,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

