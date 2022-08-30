DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,932 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.36. 6,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.