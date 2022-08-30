DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.