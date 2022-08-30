E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26). The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

