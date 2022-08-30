E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

