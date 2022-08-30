E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

BLUE opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,558 shares of company stock worth $225,157 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

