E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after purchasing an additional 317,006 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 17,911.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

