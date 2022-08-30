E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $257,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,293,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COP opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

