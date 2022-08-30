E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $287.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.42. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.96.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

