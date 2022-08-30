E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $451,030,829.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,030,829.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,290,000 shares of company stock worth $3,131,100. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.