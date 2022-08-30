E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $283,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 131,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

ALNY stock opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

