E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $289,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Alkermes by 242.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

