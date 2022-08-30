E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,421 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.