E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

