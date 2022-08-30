Edge (EDGE) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (EDGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Edge has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market cap of $3.93 million and $12,582.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082048 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

