Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,642 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 740,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $400.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

