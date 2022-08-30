Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,344,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after buying an additional 335,036 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 257,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 234,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,212,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.44. 433,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $423.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

