Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $27.46 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

