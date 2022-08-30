Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 345,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. 175,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

