Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.64.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

