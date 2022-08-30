eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $5.34 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.