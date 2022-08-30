Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
Elastic Trading Up 0.4 %
Elastic stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 65,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elastic by 371.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elastic by 345.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
