ELYSIA Market Capitalization Reaches $10.32 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $620,785.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr.

ELYSIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

