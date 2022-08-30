Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,684. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

