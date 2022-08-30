Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 238,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

About Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

