Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ERLFF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.21. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

