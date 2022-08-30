EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at MKM Partners

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.74.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

