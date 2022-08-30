EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

EQ Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$79.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18.

EQ ( CVE:EQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

