EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The firm has a market cap of C$79.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18.
EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.
