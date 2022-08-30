Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 2.7%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.45. 3,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Erasca Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 729,615 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 175.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

