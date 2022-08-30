Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $38.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Everbridge by 1,959.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $11,775,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.